Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Buys Shares of 5,230 Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 414,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,692,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 592,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after buying an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 103,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.78.
Shares of BMY traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.14. 619,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,361,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile (Get Rating)
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
