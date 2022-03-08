Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,059 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $8.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $270.28. 29,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,178. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $238.62 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

