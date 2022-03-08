Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $5.75 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 120,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 71,044 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.23 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

