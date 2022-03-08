Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

VIOV traded down $3.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.09. 26,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,331. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $193.31.

