Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 314 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,739,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,165,592,000 after acquiring an additional 366,114 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,967,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,941,000 after purchasing an additional 102,256 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,173,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $638,054,000 after purchasing an additional 63,680 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,644,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,910,000 after purchasing an additional 62,430 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,582,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 91,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.28. 7,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,284. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.35 and a fifty-two week high of $329.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

