Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 339,801 Shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 777,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 339,801 shares during the quarter. LightPath Technologies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 222,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in LightPath Technologies by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 148,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

LPTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.19. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPTH. StockNews.com raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.73.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

