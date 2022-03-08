Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,881,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,759,000 after buying an additional 279,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,352,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,532,000 after buying an additional 64,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,344,000 after buying an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,087,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,228,000 after buying an additional 142,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,988,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,961,000 after buying an additional 69,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.96. The company had a trading volume of 125,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,228. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $140.73 and a 1 year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.