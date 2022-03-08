Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.98

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 143387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

About Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

