Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.98

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.98 and last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 143387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rémy Cointreau presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

