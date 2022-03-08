Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 138,685 Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in India Globalization Capital were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,413,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 299,461 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

India Globalization Capital stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. India Globalization Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 3.06.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabinoid based alternative therapies for indications, such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and pain. The firm is involved in researching the application of cannabinoids, such as Tetrahydrocannabinol and Cannabidiol in combination with other compounds to address various ailments, including Alzheimer’s disease.

