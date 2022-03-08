Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 194,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.54% of the company’s stock.
FRLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.53.
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
