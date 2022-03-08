Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at $73,000.

Get KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:KRBN opened at $35.60 on Tuesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $27.33 and a 1-year high of $56.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.