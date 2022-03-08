Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,630 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in NN by 2,110.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 340,046 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NN in the second quarter worth about $1,483,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NN in the second quarter worth about $1,429,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NN in the second quarter worth about $1,343,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in NN by 76.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 136,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NN stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.57 million, a P/E ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $9.62.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

