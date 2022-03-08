Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 100,800 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 26,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

RBBN stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $8.96.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.12). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

RBBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

