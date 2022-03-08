Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $604,000 Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 441.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 215,700.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Meta Financial Group by 16,265.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CASH opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $65.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.22.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.60%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

