RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 449,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $62,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 13,557.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

RNR opened at $139.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.27 and a 200-day moving average of $155.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.35 and a beta of 0.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $137.66 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 17.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

