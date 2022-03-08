Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $94.06 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

