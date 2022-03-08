Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.
RSG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.
Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.76. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $94.06 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Republic Services (RSG)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.