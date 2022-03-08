Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fortescue Metals Group Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FSUGY)

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fortescue Metals Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will earn $2.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fortescue Metals Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortescue Metals Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY opened at $28.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. Fortescue Metals Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.215 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

