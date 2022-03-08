ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the January 31st total of 866,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $247.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.32%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,786,951. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $73,636,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ResMed by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after purchasing an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

