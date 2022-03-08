Reviewing Sasol (NYSE:SSL) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Sasol alerts:

1.5% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sasol and Altex Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 2 0 3.00 Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sasol has a beta of 3.13, suggesting that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Altex Industries has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and Altex Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $14.29 billion 1.04 $588.89 million N/A N/A Altex Industries $40,000.00 26.48 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and Altex Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Altex Industries -119.30% -6.67% -3.09%

Summary

Sasol beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol (Get Rating)

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa. The Chemicals segment includes the marketing and sales of all chemical products in Africa, America and Eurasia. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Altex Industries (Get Rating)

Altex Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which, through its subsidiary, owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells oil and gas properties and participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.