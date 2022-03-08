RFG Holdings Inc. Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.4% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $103,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,699. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $75.19.

