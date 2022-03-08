RFG Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,131 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises about 0.2% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $374,000.

Shares of RPG traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.07. 3,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,278. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.50. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.50 and a twelve month high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

