RFG Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

