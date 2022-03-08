RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.340-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $455 million-$459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $450.62 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.690-$1.720 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:RNG traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.25. 18,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,182. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.67. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $110.85 and a 12-month high of $352.49.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RNG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on RingCentral from $410.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RingCentral from $240.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,091,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of RingCentral by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Company Profile (Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

