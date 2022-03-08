Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($69.44) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,100 ($66.82) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($55.03) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 6,220 ($81.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.69) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,213.33 ($68.31).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,947 ($77.92) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,467.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,075.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £96.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,354 ($57.05) and a one year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($90.10).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 352.32 ($4.62) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,494 ($71.99), for a total transaction of £576,045.90 ($754,777.12).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.