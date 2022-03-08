Rio Tinto Group (RIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 4.785 per share by the mining company on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group has increased its dividend by 30.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Rio Tinto Group has a payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rio Tinto Group to earn $8.05 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 103.6%.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $79.54 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RIO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($68.13) to GBX 5,100 ($66.82) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

