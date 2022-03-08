Rio2 (CVE:ATM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rio2 Limited (CVE:ATM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.68. Rio2 shares last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.68.

Rio2 Company Profile (CVE:ATM)

Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Chile. The company principally holds a 100% interest in the Cerro Maricunga gold project located in Region III northeast of the city of Copiapo. Atacama Pacific Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

