Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 7,193 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 193,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $36,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CCMP traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.28. The company had a trading volume of 13,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.19 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.49. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.18.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Michael Dysard sold 11,059 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.60, for a total value of $2,041,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCMP. Citigroup raised shares of CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

About CMC Materials (Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.