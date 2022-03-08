Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 813,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $92,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,710,000 after buying an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,049,000 after buying an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 40.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 697,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after buying an additional 201,367 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth $16,928,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,643,000 after buying an additional 128,299 shares during the last quarter.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,561 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $628,281.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,512 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $87.42. The stock had a trading volume of 31,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,572. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78 and a beta of 1.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

