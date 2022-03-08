Riverbridge Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,004 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $66,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 52,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.
In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ECL stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.03. The company had a trading volume of 86,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.44 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $197.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.18.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.
Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
