Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 41,343 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,343 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $52,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,891,000 after purchasing an additional 332,953 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,148,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

FND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

Shares of FND traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,761. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.17. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

