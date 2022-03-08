RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RLJ. Robert W. Baird raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised RLJ Lodging Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of RLJ opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.24 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 65.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

