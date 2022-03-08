Robert L. Villasenor Sells 21,597 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) CAO Robert L. Villasenor sold 21,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $230,224.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MoneyGram International stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,886,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,703,070. The stock has a market cap of $962.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.36.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

