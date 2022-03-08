Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $264.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $298.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.36. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.65 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.21%.

ROK has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total value of $182,710.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $1,896,487. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.