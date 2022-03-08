Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total transaction of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $1,537,303. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP stock opened at $445.17 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $375.92 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $450.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.06. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

