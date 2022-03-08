Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given New $11.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROVR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.71.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Shares of ROVR stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. Rover Group has a 12 month low of $4.59 and a 12 month high of $15.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 187.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROVR. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rover Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rover Group (Get Rating)

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.