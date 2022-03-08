Royal Bank of Canada Buys 10,314 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 23.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Albany International by 52.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

NYSE AIN opened at $83.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.35. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. Albany International had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 13.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.