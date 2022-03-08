Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.91 Million Stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in GoPro were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in GoPro by 8.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in GoPro by 34.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 18.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 3.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 115,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoPro during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.46. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $50,149.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 409,672 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GPRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

