Royal Bank of Canada Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Rating) by 44.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,753 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCAL. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $392,000.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.29 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

