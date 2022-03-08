Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 29,136 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,135 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth about $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 15.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,055 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MBT opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $8.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MBT. StockNews.com upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.