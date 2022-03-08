Royal Bank of Canada Sells 9,708 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HHC opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.07 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $81.99 and a 1-year high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.60). Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

