Royal Bank of Canada Trims Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 1,334.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,112,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,690 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 51,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 185,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 23,845 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAB opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.43 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura acquired 3,000 shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

