Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 87.0 days.

KKWFF remained flat at $$29.00 during trading on Tuesday. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Royal Boskalis Westminster in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

