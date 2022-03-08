Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.49. Royal Caribbean Group has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $98.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.53.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($4.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.70) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $982.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 67.57% and a negative net margin of 343.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2780.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 10,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $917,549.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Group in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

About Royal Caribbean Group (Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.