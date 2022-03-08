Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

NYSE RVT opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,989,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after purchasing an additional 204,697 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.