Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend payment by 9.9% over the last three years.
NYSE RVT opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.88. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
