Rubius Therapeutics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,156 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,467% compared to the average volume of 84 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 6.63. Rubius Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.01 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The firm has a market cap of $406.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.