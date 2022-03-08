RVW Wealth LLC Buys 547 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

RVW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,399 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after acquiring an additional 752,313 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 404.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 54,252 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 387,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,399,000 after buying an additional 20,406 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Atlantic Securities cut Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

C traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 2,906,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,499,428. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.07 and a 52-week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

