RVW Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

RVW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. 129,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

