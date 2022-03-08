RVW Wealth LLC Invests $364,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after purchasing an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,132,859. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.84. The firm has a market cap of $544.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.17.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 774,352 shares of company stock worth $215,354,931. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

