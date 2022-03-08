Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,300 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 729,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 471,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after purchasing an additional 285,162 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,945,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,636,000 after purchasing an additional 237,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $74.12 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.05.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

