Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ryder System by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ryder System by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ryder System by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ryder System by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

R stock opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $93.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.82.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Ryder System Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.